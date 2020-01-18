{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Edna W. Harrison, 97, of 311 Tyler Road, Orangeburg, passed Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg after a brief illness.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Firends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

