Edna Mae McLeod -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Edna Mae McLeod, 69, of 138 Millwood Farm Road, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may express their condolences to her daughter, Dwanrhea Williams, 138 Millwood Farm Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

