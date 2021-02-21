 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edna Mae Bamberg -- Ehrhardt
0 comments

Edna Mae Bamberg -- Ehrhardt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Edna Mae Bamberg

EHRHARDT -- Edna Mae Bamberg, 90, of Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg, and formerly of Ehrhardt, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Pruitt Health.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Olar.

Public viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the chapel.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News