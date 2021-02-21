Edna Mae Bamberg -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Edna Mae Bamberg, 90, of Pruitt Health Care, Bamberg, and formerly of Ehrhardt, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Pruitt Health.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Olar.

Public viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the chapel.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family has asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.