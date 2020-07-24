Edna Louise Nicks -- Rockledge, Fla.
Edna Louise Nicks

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Graveside services for Edna Louise Nicks, 79, of 1773 Michianbay Circle, Rockledge, Fla., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Ceila A. Glover officiating.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Ms. Nicks died Sunday, July 12.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

