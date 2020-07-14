Edna Louise Nicks -- Rockledge, Fla.
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. -- Edna Louise Nicks, 78, of 1773 Michianbay Circle died July 13, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

