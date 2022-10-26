Edna L. Weeks -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mrs. Edna Louise Ayer Weeks, 98, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, after a courageous battle with dementia.

Mrs. Weeks was the daughter of the late Myles Aaron Ayer and the late Pauline Kearse Ayer. Her husband, James Buist Weeks Jr., preceded her in death in 2008. Edna was a member of Double Pond Baptist Church, where she served in numerous capacities over the years as a faithful servant, especially on the ladies' funeral committee due to her renowned skills as a Southern cook. She worked side by side with her husband of 65 years farming, raising cattle and serving as bookkeeper and treasurer of Weeks Trucking Company. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing and reading. In her first year as a widow, she completed over 50 books. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grands. She was predeceased by a daughter, Betty Louise Weeks Still, and a grandson, Clark Grubbs.

Survivors include a son, James Harold Weeks (Berta) of Denmark; daughter, Carolyn Weeks Jackson (Rick) of St. Matthews; daughter, Tonya Weeks Thompson (Michael) of Charlotte, N.C.; son-in-law Dr. Roy A. Still of Lancaster. Surviving grandchildren include Rodney Weeks (Amber), Robin W. Hightower (Steve), April S. Roy (Scott), Brandon Still (Lindsay), Trevor Still (Linda), Christy G. Rutland (Keith) and Ashley J. Matthews. Surviving great-grandchildren include Erin and Abbie Grace Weeks; Cody and Chase Hightower; Caroline, Graham and Cole Roy; Teddy Still; Violet and Corva Jane Still; Emily Anne, Myles and Wallis Rutland; Matthew Grubbs; and Townsend Matthews.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Grove Park Hospice as well as faithful caregiver, Shirlene Dorch, for the care and love shown to our mother.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Double Pond Baptist Church, with Dr. Thomas Terry officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be given to Double Pond Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 357 Double Pond Road, Blackville, SC 29817; Grove Park Hospice, P.O. Box 7011, Orangeburg, SC 29116; or the Betty Lou Weeks Still Endowed Scholarship Fund #2073, Winthrop University Foundation, 302 Tillman Hall, Rock Hill, SC 29733.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.