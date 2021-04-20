Edna J. Stevenson -- Neeses

NEESES -- Edna J. Stevenson, 83, of Neeses, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. Mrs. Stevenson was predeceased by her husband, George T. Stevenson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Neeses Baptist Church, with the Rev. Darrell Boyleston and the Rev. Robert Templeton officiating. The casket will be placed in the church one hour before the service. Burial will follow in Neeses Cemetery.

Mrs. Stevenson was born in Aiken County, a daughter of the late Edward Jackson and the late Georgia Ann Williamson Jackson. She was retired from Ambler Industries after 30 years of service, a member of Neeses Baptist Church, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include two sons, Terrell W. (Trudy) Stevenson and Mark A (Wanda) Stevenson; a daughter, Rhonda F. Stevenson; a grandson, Bard Stevenson (Allison) and six step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, along with a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Linda D. McLane, and a son, Mallie E. Stevenson.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home and other times at the family home.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Chavis, David Chavis, Gerald Chavis, Daniel Jackson, Tommy Jackson and Henry Jackson.