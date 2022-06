DENMARK -- Edna Elizabeth Carter-Bamberg, of Denmark, passed on June 22.

Her funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at noon in the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Bamberg.

Burial will be held in the Denmark Community Cemetery in Denmark.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Carroll Mortuary Denmark Chapel. Her family will greet friends at 1649 Platt Road, Denmark.

It is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask during all visitation and service.