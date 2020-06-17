Edna Duncan Sandifer -- Mountain Rest
Edna Duncan Sandifer -- Mountain Rest

MOUNTAIN REST — Edna Duncan Sandifer, 80, wife of George Thomas Sandifer Sr., of Mountain Rest, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Residences at Park Place.

A native of Oconee County, Mrs. Sandifer was the daughter of the late Henry Nish Duncan and Beatrice Head Duncan. She was co-owner of Bowman Farm Supply of Bowman, Fairway Farms in Bowman, and Mountain Rest Realty. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Sandifer is survived by her sons, John Sandifer (Dianne) of Westminster, Thomas Sandifer Jr. (Amy) of Marshall Islands, and Mark Sandifer (Kimberly) of Mountain Rest; daughter, Jill Sandifer of Mountain Rest; grandchildren, Jamie Vincent of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Kelly Geiger (Caleb) of Westminster, Aaron Sandifer (Stephanie) of Greenville, Dr. Ben Sandifer (Brenne) of Richmond, Virginia, Brandon Sandifer of Seneca, Sam Sandifer (Bailee) of Seneca, Harrison Sandifer of Columbia, Kaleigh Marcengill (Andrew) of Mountain Rest, Emaline Sandifer of Mountain Rest; and great-grandchildren, Ava Vincent and Mia Vincent, both of Bowling Green, and Mary Ellison Geiger of Westminster.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sandifer was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lori Bea Sandifer; and brothers Norton Duncan, Don Duncan, Kerry Duncan, Tim Duncan and Tom Duncan.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers please make donation to the Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 617, Walhalla, SC 29691.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of The Residences at Park Place and Medi Home Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.davenportfuneralhome.com.

Davenport Funeral Home, Walhalla, is in charge of the arrangements.

