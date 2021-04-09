Edmond Dowling Jr. -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Edmond Dowling Jr., 63, of Columbia, and formerly of Govan, died Friday, April 2, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in the Apostolic Faith Church Cemetery, Govan.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.