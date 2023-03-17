ORANGEBURG—Funeral services for Ms. Edith Mack, 97, of 136 Frazier Lane, Orangeburg, will be held 2:00pm Saturday, March 18, 2023, at United Refuge Church, 462 Bayne Street, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Mack will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Mack passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pruitt Health, Bamberg.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, from 2:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 136 Frazier Lane, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

