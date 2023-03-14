CORDOVA -- Ms. Edith Mack, 97, of 136 Frazier Lane, Cordova, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pruitt Health, Bamberg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 136 Frazier Lane, Cordova between the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

