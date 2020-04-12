Edith Hodges Dawkins --Mount Pleasant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Edith Hodges Dawkins, 102, of Orangeburg passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020, at Sand Piper Nursing Home, Mount Pleasant. She was the wife of the late John Edward Dawkins.

The family will have a private graveside service Tuesday, April 14, with the Rev. David Mitchell officiating. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Edith was born in April of 1917, in Wolfton, daughter of the late Ernest Lenward Hodges and Daisy Robinson Hodges. She would have been 103 years old on her next birthday.She was a graduate of North High School.Edith was a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg since 1945, where she was a faithful Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night worshipper and taught Sunday school and Baptist Training Union (B.T.U.).

She was a retired businesswoman. Edith was one of the first female insurance agents employed by Carolina Life Insurance in 1942, was the owner of a photo studio and, in 1946, established, managed and owned the Betty Boop Motel of Folly Beach for 32 years.