Edith "Auntie" Zimmerman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Edith “Auntie” Zimmerman, 79, of 231 Armstrong Terrace, Orangeburg, passed Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at her residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call or visit her daughter-niece Elaine Zimmerman at 407-924-3671; niece Mavis E. Zimmerman at 803-536-5996; brother Jelmer Zimmerman Sr. at 904-405-6837, and at the residence.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence. Masks are required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted at aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

