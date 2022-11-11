Edith 'Auntie' Zimmerman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Edith “Auntie” Zimmerman, 79, of 231 Armstrong Terrance, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Cameron with Rev. Barry Fogle officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg is in charge of the service.

Ms. Zimmerman will lie in repose for one hour prior to the service.

Edith “Auntie” Zimmerman was born on Feb. 27, 1943, in St. Matthews to the late Henry Zimmerman Sr. and Julia Robinson Zimmerman.

Family and friends may call or visit her daughter-niece, Elaine Zimmerman, 407-924-3671; niece, Mavis E. Zimmerman, 803-536-5996; brother, Jelmer Zimmerman Sr., 904-405-6837; and at the residence. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence. Masks are required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.