Jan. 7, 1935 - March 30, 2023

JAMISON - Edith Ann Byrd Lambrecht, 88, of Jamison, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, after completing a most normal day - talking to both of her sons, sending a sports article to her granddaughters, working in the yard and tending her garden, and finishing the day sitting in her rocking chair reading scripture.

Edith Ann, was born in Darlington County, January 7, 1935, to James Leo Byrd and Macy Dukes Byrd. The oldest of four children, Edith Ann graduated from Antioch High School and completed two degrees at Flora MacDonald College in North Carolina. Her first job was working as a quality control chemist at Bayer Corporation in Williamsburg County, utilizing her chemistry degree. Her second job took her to St. Matthews to work for Tri-County Electric Cooperative, to utilize her second degree - home economics - going into homes and teaching food preparation and cooking.

In 1961, Edith Ann married Erwin Gene Lambrecht, and she completed another degree from Elon College in library sciences. Edith Ann and Gene had two sons that they raised in Jamison. Edith went on to teaching fifth grade at Wade Hampton Academy and Orangeburg Prep until 1988. Edith Ann then became the accounts manager for Orangeburg Redi-Mix until her retirement.

Edith Ann loved serving others through cooking meals, and celebrating life with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Many Citadel cadets, past and present, shared a meal with "Miss" Edith Ann. She could often be found at sporting events watching her grandchildren over the past 17 years. She enjoyed her church family immensely, sharing books to read, Bible verses, and tales of grandchildren with her church friends. She relished being a part of her extra family, the Porters of Jamison, as two generations of children grew up running around her yard.

Edith Ann was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Erwin Gene Lambrecht; a brother, Dukes Byrd; two brothers-in-law, Ellis Herndon and Olin Coskrey; and sister-in-law, Linda Byrd. Left to cherish her memories are her two sons, Dr. Samuel Lee Lambrecht (Karla Robinson) of Orangeburg and their children, Evan Lee Lambrecht, Anna Elizabeth Lambrecht, Katherine Lillian Lambrecht and Hannah Margaret Lambrecht, and Michael Gene Lambrecht (Jennifer Smith) of Lexington, and their children, Emma Macy Lambrecht, Mattie Callaway Lambrecht and Eli Griffin Lambrecht; and two sisters, Hannah Herndon of Ruffin and Louella Coskrey of Byrdtown.

A memorial service led by Rev. John Mark Patrick will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 985 Willington Drive, Orangeburg, SC, 29118. Friends and family may visit at her home Monday, April 3, 2023, following the memorial service.

