Edgar Earl 'Bud' Matthews Jr. -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Funeral services for Edgar Earl “Bud” Matthews Jr., 82, of Blackville, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Ghents Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Sunny Mooney officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday in the church sanctuary.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jonathan Eubanks, Neele Eubanks, Chris Sweatman, Jack Sandifer, Chris Sandifer, Denver Sandifer, Scotty Sandifer, Jimmy Hartzog and Chad Hills.
The family has asked honorary pallbearers to be members of the Church Choir, the Encouragers Sunday School Class and the Deacons of Ghents Branch Baptist Church.
Mr. Bud passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Oaks in Orangeburg after an extended illness.
Born in Norway, in Orangeburg County, he was the son of the late Edgar Earl Matthews Sr. and Lois Gibson Matthews and was married to Gloria Weeks Matthews. Mr. Bud was a very active member of Ghents Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir, taught the Encouragers Sunday School Class and previously served as a Deacon. He was on the Deacon Board for a number of years and was a member of the former chapter of the Barnwell Bamberg Christian Motorcycle Association. Mr. Matthews retired after 30 years of teaching math and science in the Blackville public schools. He served in the U. S. National Guard for eight years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Gloria Weeks Matthews of the home; his children, Gregg Sanders of Bamberg, Grace (Neele) Eubanks of Barnwell and Michael (Jennifer) Hightower of Simpsonville; four grandchildren, Nicole (Chad) Hills, Christopher (Jaimi) Sanders, Megan (Chris) Sweatman and Jonathan Eubanks; five great-grandchildren, Shay, Carsen, Maddie, Noah and Ezara; his sister, Ann Allen of Hendersonville, North Carolina; three nieces, Beth (Paul) Youngblood, Katie Henderson and Josie Sidhu; four great nieces and two great nephews.
The family has asked that memorials be made to Ghents Branch Baptist Church Sound System Fund, 886 Ghents Branch Road, Denmark, SC 29042 or to Grove Park Hospice, P.O. Box 701 Orangeburg, SC 29116-0701.
Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
