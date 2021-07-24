Edgar Earl 'Bud' Matthews Jr. -- Blackville

Born in Norway, in Orangeburg County, he was the son of the late Edgar Earl Matthews Sr. and Lois Gibson Matthews and was married to Gloria Weeks Matthews. Mr. Bud was a very active member of Ghents Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir, taught the Encouragers Sunday School Class and previously served as a Deacon. He was on the Deacon Board for a number of years and was a member of the former chapter of the Barnwell Bamberg Christian Motorcycle Association. Mr. Matthews retired after 30 years of teaching math and science in the Blackville public schools. He served in the U. S. National Guard for eight years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.