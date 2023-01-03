NORTH — Edgar “Digger” L. Culler III, 81, of North, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Dec. 31, 2022. He was the husband of Martha “Libby” E. Culler.

The family will receive friends at the residence in North from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. There are no services planned.

Mr. Culler was born in Columbia, a son of the late Edgar L. Culler Jr. and the late Bryant Courtney Culler. He was a graduate of Wofford College in 1963, and also had attended Orangeburg High School.

Survivors include his wife of the home; three loving daughters, Whitney P. Fogle (Jason), Ashley Culler Redmond (Brandon) and Barbara “BJ” Culler Bonnett (Benjie); eight grandchildren, Cassidy Painter Johnson (Cody), Harry “Junior” Jason Fogle Jr., Eric Cole Redmond, Ashton Connor Redmond, Ian Cason Redmond, Tucker Lee Bonnett, Colton Jacob “Jack” Bonnett and Fischer Reed Bonnett; and many other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dukes Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

