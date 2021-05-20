Eddie Tyler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Mr. Eddie Tyler, 73, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Mr. Tyler passed away Tuesday, May 11.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his niece, Diane Garvin, 1638 Dr. Boylston Road, Salley, from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Friends may also call the funeral home.