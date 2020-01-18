{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- The funeral service for Mr. Eddie "Mose" Livingston, 76, of North, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church in North. Interment will follow in St. Mark United Methodist Church West Cemetery in North.

Mr. Livingston passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

