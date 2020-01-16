{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Mr. Eddie "Mose" Livingston, 76, of North, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.

