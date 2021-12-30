 Skip to main content
Eddie Mae Calhoun -- Orangeburg

Eddie Mae Calhoun

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Eddie Mae Calhoun, 61, of 120 Creekmeadow Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, with interment to follow in Soul Winning Ministry Cemetery, Kennerly Road, Orangeburg. Bishop Alexander Calloway is officiating.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.

Her husband, Mr. Shellie Calhoun, may be reached via telephone at 803-536-0451 and her daughter, Ms. TaTonya Calhoun 803-290-2979, or Simmon Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

