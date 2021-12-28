Eddie Mae Calhoun -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Eddie Mae Calhoun, 61, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Her husband, Mr. Shellie Calhoun, may be reached via telephone at 803-536-0451 and her daughter, Ms. LaTonya Calhoun, at 803-290-2979 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

