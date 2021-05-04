 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eddie Lee Dunbar -- Blackville
0 comments

Eddie Lee Dunbar -- Blackville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE – Graveside services for Eddie Lee Dunbar, 66, of 61 Clover Lane, will be held at noon Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in : Blackville Cemetery, Blackville.

Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Elkia Davis, 1333 Sunshine Road, Blackville.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News