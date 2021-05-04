Eddie Lee Dunbar -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE – Graveside services for Eddie Lee Dunbar, 66, of 61 Clover Lane, will be held at noon Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in : Blackville Cemetery, Blackville.

Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Elkia Davis, 1333 Sunshine Road, Blackville.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.