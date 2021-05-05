 Skip to main content
Eddie Lee Dunbar -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Mr. Eddie Lee Dunbar, 66, of 61 Clover Lane, Blackville, will be held at noon Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Blackville Cemetery, Blackville.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

