Eddie L. Dunbar -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Eddie L. Dunbar, 66, of 61 Clover Lane, passed away April 28, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

