Eddie Jenkins -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Eddie Jenkins, 86, of Doyle Street, St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Hagerman Cemetery, Reevesville.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

