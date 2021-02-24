 Skip to main content
Eddie Hammond Sr. -- Blackville
Eddie Hammond Sr.

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Eddie Hammond Sr., 84, of 10 Hardwood Drive, Blackville, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence and must wear a mask. Sacred services are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

