Eddie Hammond Sr. -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- The funeral for Mr. Eddie Hammond Sr., of 10 Hardwood Drive, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Burial will be in Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell.

Viewing for the public will be held on Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com