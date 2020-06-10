Eddie Glenn Rucker -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Eddie Glenn Rucker, 62, of St. Matthews, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.
In order to protect all that will be attending, Eddie especially wanted to protect his loving wife, the family requests that all that attend wear a face mask and adhere to the six-feet social distancing guideline. They do not want to be the cause that the COVID-19 numbers rise. If you feel sick or are coughing , please stay at home. The family asks that all that attend sign in when arriving and place a contact number with your name in case anyone contracts COVID-19 within the 14 days following the funeral service.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 210 Andrew Chapel Road, Swansea.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, prior to the graveside service. May the Lord bless and protect all. We ask him for strength and guidance throughout our journey through life.
Pallbearers will be Jason Rucker, Brett Walker, Charlie Rucker, Kenneth Kizer, John Brown and Anthony Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Bimbo Bakery's maintenance mechanics.
Eddie was born on Dec. 14, 1957, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Roy Glenn Rucker and the late Mary Wannamaker Rucker. He was employed by Bimbo as a maintenance mechanic. Eddie was a member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Porter Rucker of the home; daughters, Kayla Nichole Adams of Walterboro, Heather Crystal Rucker of Columbia; grandson, Kallen Adams (Kayla) of Walterboro; granddaughter, Hope Taylynn Williams (Heather) of Columbia; brothers, Ronnie Rucker (Pamela Irick) of St. Matthews, Tony Rucker (Sherrie Jones) of Elloree; nephew, Jason Rucker (Alec Bruner) of West Columbia; niece, Kelli Rucker of Cameron; mother and father-in-law, Herbert and Reba J. Porter of Orangeburg; sisters-in-law, Margaret Porter of Orangeburg, Tammy Walker of Orangeburg; brother-in-law, Thomas Porter of Orangeburg; nephews, Brett E. Walker, Herbert R. Porter of Orangeburg; and a number of loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Maude Schiffley SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
