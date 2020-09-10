Eddie Ellis -- Lone Star

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LONE STAR -- Graveside services for Mr. Eddie Ellis, 77, of 7320 Cameron Road (Lone Star community), will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Luke AME Church, Lone Star.

All COVID 19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at the graveside service.

Eddie Ellis was born on Oct. 12, 1942, to the late Johnnie and Ernestine Huggins Ellis. He entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

He was educated in the Calhoun County public schools and graduated from St. John High School in May 1963. At an early age, he joined St. Luke AME Church and remained a member. He was employed and retired from Zeus of Orangeburg.

Eddie was united in holy matrimony to Geneva Funchess and this union was blessed with four children. A son, Zachary Ward Ellis, preceded him in death in March 2011. He leaves to mourn his wife, Geneva Ellis; two sons, Scottie (Henley) Ellis and Konrad Ellis; a daughter, Sheterica (Phillip) Jamison; two sisters, Rebecca Staples and Patricia Ellis; nine grandchildren; one great-granchild; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jenkins Funeral Services of Cameron are in charge of arrangements.