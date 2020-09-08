 Skip to main content
Eddie Ellis -- Cameron
CAMERON -- Mr. Eddie Ellis, 77, of 7320 Cameron Road (Lone Star community), passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence. Condolences may be expressed by phone to his wife, Mrs. Geneva Ellis, at 803-826-6511.

