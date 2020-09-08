Eddie Ellis -- Cameron

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CAMERON -- Mr. Eddie Ellis, 77, of 7320 Cameron Road (Lone Star community), passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence. Condolences may be expressed by phone to his wife, Mrs. Geneva Ellis, at 803-826-6511.