Eddie Ellis

CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mr. Eddie Ellis, 77, of 7320 Cameron Road (Lone Star community), will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Luke AME Church, Lone Star.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron. All COVID-19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at both viewing and graveside services.

Mr. Ellis leaves to mourn his wife, Geneva Ellis; two sons Scottie (Henley) Ellis and Konrad Ellis; a daughter, Sheterica (Phillip) Jamison; two sisters, Rebecca Staples and Patricia Ellis; nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral of Cameron.