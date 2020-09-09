Eddie Ellis
CAMERON -- Graveside services for Mr. Eddie Ellis, 77, of 7320 Cameron Road (Lone Star community), will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Luke AME Church, Lone Star.
Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron. All COVID-19 precautions will be in place to include masks and social distancing at both viewing and graveside services.
Mr. Ellis leaves to mourn his wife, Geneva Ellis; two sons Scottie (Henley) Ellis and Konrad Ellis; a daughter, Sheterica (Phillip) Jamison; two sisters, Rebecca Staples and Patricia Ellis; nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral of Cameron.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.