Eddie Bruner III -- Williston

WILLISTON -- Funeral services for Eddie Bruner III, 52, of Williston, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in the Folk Funeral Home chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Wendell Bruner officiating; burial will follow in the Sunny Vista Church of God cemetery, North.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. The service will be live-streamed on the official Folk Funeral Home live-stream Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Williston Church of God, P.O. Box 147, Williston, SC 29853.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Trinity Hospice, Chaplin Dexter Lambert and nurses Jennifer and Katelyn for all of the love, care and concern that they have shown Eddie during these last few months.

Eddie passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.