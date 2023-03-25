ORANGEBURG -- Funeral service for Reverend Eddie Berry, 54 of Orangeburg, SC, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Shady Grove Life Center in St. George, SC. Burial will be held at Temple of Christ Church Cemetery in St. George, SC.

Friends may call the residence of his wife, Reverend Ada Berry of 2920 Jackson Drive, Orangeburg, SC, or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George, SC. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.