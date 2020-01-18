{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mr. Edd Ravenell Sr., 86, of 507 Mount Olive Road, Santee, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

