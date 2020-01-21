{{featured_button_text}}
Edd Ravenell

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Edd Ravenell Sr., 83, of 507 Mount Olive Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday,

Jan. 22, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church, 320 Mt. Olive Road, Santee, with the Rev. Lonnie Robinson III presiding.

The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the Dantzler Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. The family will be available to meet and greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

