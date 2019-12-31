{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Ebonie Nicole Pressey,42, of 317 Byron Road, Apt. 2, Columbia, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services are entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Swansea Chapel, 290 W. 3rd St., Swansea, South Carolina.

The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Ebonie Pressey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments