COLUMBIA -- Ms. Ebonie Necole Pressey,42 of 317 Byron Road, Apt. 2, Columbia, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Blackville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Jackson's Memorial Chapel of Swansea, 290 W. 3rd St., Swansea, South Carolina.

The family will also be receiving friends at the residence.

Service information

Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
1:00PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church-Lees
832 Mount Zion Road
Blackville, SC 29817
