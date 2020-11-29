 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Earthell Haynes -- Blackville
0 comments

Earthell Haynes -- Blackville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKVILLE -- Earthell Haynes, 55, of 99 Hawk Court, transitioned at his home on Nov. 28, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call at the home, but a facial mask is required.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News