Eartha Shivers-Lamkin -- Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Eartha Shivers-Lamkin, the eldest daughter of the late Adam and Lila Shivers, was born in Orangeburg South Carolina, on Jan. 21, 1944. After a lengthy illness, she departed this life on Dec. 17, 2020.

Eartha attended Christ the King Elementaryunior High School and Wilkinson High School, where she sang in the choir and played in the band. She received her bachelor of science degree in music education at Claflin University and completed post-graduate studies at both the University of Georgia and the University of South Carolina. She later received a Master's of Education degree from Coppin State University.

Eartha taught briefly at Williamsburg County Training School (currently C.E. Murry High School) in Greeleyville before moving to Baltimore, where she served as a supervisor with the Baltimore Association of Retarded Citizens and later taught in the Baltimore County Public School System for over 30 years. After retiring, she became the chairman of the Department of Humanities at the now-defunct Sojourner-Douglass College. She was also the music coordinator at her church, Timothy Baptist, and was the ffounder and CEO of the B-Sharp Summer Music Enrichment Academy at Timothy Baptist Church. This academy provided an opportunity for interested students to learn or to continue to sing or play a musical instrument during the summer.