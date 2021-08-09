 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eartha Senior -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Eartha Senior -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Eartha Senior, 92, of 1226 Woodbine Drive, died Aug. 7, 2021, following a brief illness.

Arrangements are inocmplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News