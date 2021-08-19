Eartha Senior -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Eartha Senior, 92, of 1226 Woodbine Drive, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Aug. 7 following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

