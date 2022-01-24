Eartha Mae Richburg -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Eartha Mae Richburg, 89, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with interment to follow in the Shady Grove Church Cemetery. The Rev. Edward D. Irick is officiating.

Mrs. Richburg passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

