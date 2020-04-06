Eartha Mae Larrymore -- St. Matthews
Eartha Mae Larrymore -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Eartha Mae Larrymore, 89, of 72 Taylor St. in St. Matthews, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

