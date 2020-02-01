{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Eartha Mack Fox, 55, of Georgia, formerly of St. George, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Grady Hospital.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held in Britt Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George (843-563-4332).

