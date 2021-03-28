Eartha M. McCaskell -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Eartha M. McCaskell, 72, of 303 Carlisle St., died Saturday, March 21, 2021, at Providence Health Hospital, Columbia.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at the chapel.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.