Eartha M. Larrymore ]-- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mrs. Eartha M. Larrymore, 89, of 72 Taylor St., St. Matthews will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Cokley officiating.

She was the widow of the Rev. Jake Larrymore.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Carson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Matthews.

In keeping with mandates from the Governor's office concerning the Corona Virus, those guidelines will be followed. Family and friends may visit and pay their respects, one person at a time. Ten persons will be admitted to the interment services at Calvary Baptist Church.

Carson funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

