Eartha Lee Williams -- Vance

VANCE -- Mrs. Eartha Lee Williams, 90, of 131 Nacoma Court, passed away at her residence on Oct. 5, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving limited visits at the residence. Masks will be required for all visitors.

Friends may also call the funeral home.