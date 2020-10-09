Eartha Lee Williams -- Vance

 Skip to main content
VANCE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Eartha Lee Williams, 90, of 131 Nacoma Court, Vance, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance, with the Rev. Dr. Jimmy L. Ravenel Sr., pastor, officiating.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving limited visits at the residence. Masks will be required for all visitors

at the residence and at the graveside service. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

